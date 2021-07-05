Jharkhand: Residents Move A Tree On Their Shoulders To Replant It; Netizens Laud Efforts

In a heart picture shared on the social media platform Twitter, some youths hailing from Jharkhand won the hearts of netizens by saving a big tree by relocating it without taking the help of machinery tools. The photograph, which was shared by Deputy Collector Sanjay Kumar shows the green warriors carrying the big tree on their shoulders with the help of another log in order to save it.

The image shared by the Deputy Collector wrote, "A picture says more than 1000 words..!". Soon after sharing the picture, it went viral on several social media platforms.

The way these people are relocating the tree, without a JCB or a 'Tree-Moving Machine', doing it just with a log..I knew pic must be from Jharkhand.👏👏

As I have seen this before.. — Punam Kerketta (@kerketta_punam) July 3, 2021

Whereas a user suggested the government providing financial aid to these kinds of initiatives.

Is Govt supporting with some financial aid for relocating the trees?

If not, then Govt should aid this. it will bring "fruitful" results for sure. — Sanjay Parmar (@SANJAYOFMAHUVA) July 4, 2021

Not to miss the last man's real concern though it could be managed by the rest who are determined. We need such hearts of involvement. pic.twitter.com/mGPeTDbGLb — Vedha V (@krishpoppy) July 4, 2021

Transplanting or replanting is the technique of moving a plant from one location to another. The technique usually requires machinery equipment such as JCB or other heavy tools.

Infectious disease outbreaks correlated to deforestation, forest conversion

A new study published in Frontiers in Veterinary Science shows that deforestation, certain types of reforestation, and commercial palm plantations correlate with increasing outbreaks of infectious disease. This study offers a first global look at how changes in forest cover potentially contribute to vector-borne diseases -- such as those carried by mosquitos and ticks--as well as zoonotic diseases, like Covid-19, which jumped from an animal species into humans.

To better understand these effects, Morand and his colleague looked at changes in forest cover around the world between 1990 and 2016. They then compared these results to the local population densities and outbreaks of vector-borne and zoonotic diseases. They found a strong association between deforestation and epidemics (such as malaria and Ebola) in tropical countries like Brazil, Peru, Bolivia, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Cameroon, Indonesia, Myanmar and Malaysia. In contrast, temperate regions like the USA, China and Europe showed clear links between afforestation activities and vector-borne diseases like Lyme disease.

