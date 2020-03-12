73-year-old Joan MacDonald's Amazing Body Transformation Leaves Netizens In Awe

A lady from Canada’s Ontario city who is 73-year-old is someone that might surely amaze you. She is nothing like what a regular 73-year-old woman looks like. She is amazing and a true inspiration for all of us. Her name is Joan MacDonald. She was a struggler who always fought with her excessive body-weight. Reportedly, Joan MacDonald was kept under medication for her medical issues like blood pressure, cholesterol and acid reflux. However, she is an inspiration for many now. Read further to know why-

Check out her inspirational post

She captioned her post saying that -

3 years ago I began this long, slow journey and now I realize that there really isn’t any end to it.

Each day I move in a direction based on my choices.

Each month is a new milestone.

Each year I seem to have changed so completely I think I can’t change any more and yet I do.💕💕

At this point, I truly realize that we are limitless.

At any moment we can make a decision to change.

No matter how difficult or challenging life is, we must remain steadfast in our aim and keep inching forward.

When I got started I never imagined I’d be where I am today. I just wanted to get my health back and get off my medication.

Each door we step through leads to another door and then another.

I hope you all keep choosing to grow! To learn to love yourself, take the best care of yourself, and dare to dream and love with your whole heart again.🙏🙏

It has been three years and this lady who was weighing 198 pounds that is 89 kgs at 5 feet 3 inches is now 50 pounds’ lighter and extremely and unbelievably musclebound. She reportedly said that this is all thanks to her newly found enthusiasm for pumping iron in the gym. The senior bodybuilder lady is now a well-known gym trainer along with being a social media celebrity with more than 5,00,000 followers. The followers on her official Insta account keep on increasing daily. The first thing that inspires and enthusiasts the people is her Instagram description that reads, "You can’t turn back the clock but you can wind it up again!"

Here are some of her more inspiring and unbelievable pictures of body transformation-

Image courtesy: @trainwithjoan

Image courtesy: @trainwithjoan

This is another picture that compares her old picture with the new one in her mind-blowing body transformation-

Image courtesy: @trainwithjoan

Image courtesy: @trainwithjoan

