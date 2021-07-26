Job Applicant Mentions 'Googling' As Top Skill On CV; Here's How Netizens Reacted To It

All of us, have often quizzed ourselves on what should be on our Curriculum Vitaes or CVs, to get to our desired job. It is a task of responsibility to figure out what will impress the interviewer the most to pick your job application and will push you closer to your desired job. Most of the interviewers are looking for skilled people with relevant experience noted on their resumes, but did you know, even ‘Googling’ can be a skill in itself. Recently, the internet was baffled as one of the Twitter users shared that she was considering interviewing a job applicant, who has mentioned ‘Googling’ as a top skill in his resume.

Twitteratis react to the viral CV

In no time, Twitter user Cat McGee’s tweet went viral, in which she wrote, “Got a CV today and the guy listed one of his skills as ‘googling’. We’re interviewing him," her tweet summed up.”

Got a CV today and the guy literally listed one of his skills as ‘googling’



We’re interviewing him — Cat McGee (@CatMcGeeCode) July 23, 2021

In a dilemma, a curious Twitter user asked McGee if she has decided to interview the job applicant because of him listing googling as a skill, or she has just written it on Twitter for the sake of posting. To which Mc Gee answered that, She has approved to interview him and it’s not just because of googling, “but his CV was great on the top of that,” she said.

Is it true that you’re interviewing him or is it just the sake of posting it on twitter — Likith ↺ (@ilikith) July 23, 2021

The tweet has been shared widely, retweeted over 15 thousand times and liked by over 183.7 thousand people. With over 2 thousand comments on the tweet, surprised netizens have interacted a lot on the post. Twitter used have dropped various comments under Cat McGee’s tweet, with some terming the skill as essential and some mocking it. People suggested that googling is an equally important skill, just as researching and even some of the best employees do not know that. Here’s what they said in support of it.

You would be surprised how many people can't proper google.



I am not talking about technical use of browser and google.



I am talking about writing the proper keywords, , excluding some or try and test different phrases — Catalin Banu (@catalinbanu) July 23, 2021

Knowing how to look for information on the internet is an incredible valuable skill. I am consistently surprised at the emails I get from customers asking basic questions they could get answers to by a quick Google search. — Nathaniel C. Carter (@NathanielCCart1) July 24, 2021

While some others have mocked it and dropped funny comments. Check them out here-

My resume says I can juggle. I can't, I just want to know how closely my interviewer is reading it. — Nick (@nxcv3) July 23, 2021

Another user asked McGee to test his googling skills and run an online test for him, He suggested a proper interviewing format to her.

Now THAT would be an awesome technical interview.



Here are six error messages, you have an hour to Google them and copy and paste the fix into this online form. Good luck. 😂 — Tim Myers (@denvercoder) July 23, 2021

Someone else showed how googling was a technical and relevant skill.



In case anyone else need to put googling on their resumé pic.twitter.com/4HKUHwzwB3 — Desperado✨ (@lotuschild252) July 24, 2021

