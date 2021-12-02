Last Updated:

Joe Biden Shares Kind Moment With Stuttering Little Girl; Video Garners Netizens' Love

A video has emerged where US President Joe Biden and a little girl with a stutter are seen spending some quality time together.

Amrit Burman
Joe Biden

Image: Twitter/@Ruffusgifford


A video has emerged where US President Joe Biden and a little girl with a stutter were seen spending some quality time together. Shared on Twitter by a former ambassador to Denmark, Rufus Gifford, the video shows Biden and the little girl talking and hugging each other. The 19-second clip left many users emotional.

Gifford explained that the girl present in the video was her niece, Avery, who has struggled with a stutter for much of her life. And Joe Biden told the little one that she could be anything she wanted to be in the world.

"My amazing niece and goddaughter, Avery, has struggled with a stutter for much of her life. She was just told by a guy who knows a little something about it that she can be anything she wants to be in this world. A day she will never ever forget. Thank you, sir," he tweeted.

Joe Biden encourages a stuttering girl

However, this is not the first time Biden has interacted with someone suffering from a stutter. On multiple occasions, he has encouraged others by telling them how he used to stutter during his early days how he overcame it. Since the video went on social media, it has garnered over 2.2 million views and counting. The clip has gathered tonnes of comments and users have lauded the US President for showing such a kind gesture.

One user who saw the clip expressed, "What a great video and they aren't alone. I myself have a severe stutter that I've dealt with since I could talk and continue to suffer from to this day, but luckily my wife looks past that smiling face with smiling eyes."

Another person said, "Such a decent human being. So rare". One other person wrote: "Something tells me that certain other guys would have kept walking and probably even made fun of her."

Image: Twitter/@Rufusgifford

