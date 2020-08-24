Video: Jogger Tries To Put Out Wildfire With Feet, Netizens Call Him 'Superhero'

In a video captured by the response team helicopter that’s caught the attention of the local US broadcasters, a jogger can be seen dousing the wildfire with his feet as huge flames engulf 200 acres of desert near Phoenix. An Arizona man, later identified as Trevor Murphy of Scottsdale posted photos of his bold efforts in the McDowell Mountain Regional Park on his Instagram handle. Murphy, an ultra marathon youngster that covers up to 100 miles daily during his routine workout noticed wildfires in his track range commenced by lightening due to the onset of monsoons. The ill-equipped man, unflinching, started to create a fire break despite his phone breaking into several pieces. “Yesterday was quite the day,” he narrated in an Instagram post.

“I rolled out of bed around 4 am to do my typical training run. I parked outside of the gate of the trailhead because it doesn’t open until 5:20 am,” Murphy goes on to say alongside the photos of his brave act. “I didn’t realize the trailhead was closed due to wildfires in the area. I was about 2 miles into my run when I saw fire out in the distance (5 miles from the trailhead),” he explained further. “The fire was burning along a trail I run on 3-4 times a week. Coachwhip trail runs from East to West. The fire was burning on the south side of it,” he informed, adding, “the 3-foot wide dirt trail was the only thing preventing the fire from spreading North in the McDowell’s.” Immediately, Murphy started to create hearth break with rocks and using his foot, and jogger’s shoes, he curbed flames. The former golfer’s response to the humongous flames of the fire looked like a scene straight out of a Hollywood flick.

Read: Video: 'Red Sauce Pasta Dosa' Is Latest Bizarre Food Trend, Netizens Say 'looks Horrible'

Read: 'The Batman' Trailer Receives Thunderous Response On Twitter, Netizens Call It 'glorious'

Netizens say "superhero"

“We all have risks we are willing to take when we feel it’s the right thing to do,” said a user, admiring his efforts. “You look like a superhero jumping through the fire. We need your help here in CA! We’ve got fires in every direction, and the whole Bay area is blanketed in smoke. It’s really terrible,” commented another. Several users lauded his intense efforts in being able to contribute to making things better in some way.

Read: Video Of A Man Riding On Endangered Whale Shark Leaves Netizens Divided | Watch

Read: 'Wonder Woman 1984' Trailer Out; Excited Netizens Call It 'Just Wonderful'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.