John King's Memes Flood Twitter As He Reveals He Slept Only For 6.5 Hours Since Tuesday

While the whole world has set their eyes on the US presidential elections 2020, Twitter is praising John King for his reporting throughout the vote count. It was revealed recently that CNN election map reporter John King has slept for only 6.5 hours since Tuesday. Apparently, he has been covering and reporting the vote counts across the US and has taken little to no breaks at all.

John King slept only for 6.5 hours while covering Trump vs Biden polls and US election results

Los Angeles Times reported that CNN’s veteran anchor John King has been on air 12-14 hours both on Tuesday and Wednesday. The media portal reported that King told them that he slept for 2.5 hours sleep on Tuesday and 4 hours sleep on Wednesday. Moreover, John King is “happy to do” as much as he can as he reportedly feels that “this is an amazing and consequential story”.

Twitter flooded with John King's memes

Twitter is amazed and in awe of John King who has been tirelessly covering US elections. The netizens are amazed that he has been taking little to no breaks, let alone sleep. John King told the portal that the election results are important because of the pandemic and has an impact on everything.

Netizens amazed with John King's CNN election map

Numerous netizens took to social media and praised John King for his superhuman ability to report the news. Several netizens also appreciated how the anchor does not miss out on niche facts about the political history of various regions of the country. A number of netizens took to Twitter and wrote that they are “deeply impressed by John King” who is reporting the whole US Elections. Several other netizens wrote in a light-hearted tone and asked if the news portal lets “John King eat dinner?” A few other netizens tweeted and asked how John King is going on without sleeping for longer hours and compared him with themselves. Check out the tweets and reactions from netizens below.

John King's memes

I’m actually getting concerned for @JohnKingCNN. Has he slept? Ate? Being held against his will? Blink 3 times if you need rescuing. — Keeley Rogers (@Torontokeeley) November 5, 2020

The most impressive thing about this election is the endurance of @JohnKingCNN - I’ve literally watched, slept, watched, slept, watched again and each time I turn on the TV the guy is still there... pic.twitter.com/iYm19mWh8N — Larry Warbasse (@larrywarbasse) November 5, 2020

Has CNN's John King slept since Tuesday night? pic.twitter.com/od5dsqbKRX — Pison Nagaba (@blessed_pison) November 6, 2020

“How is John King still standing?”



6 heures et demi de sommeil depuis mardi pour @JohnKingCNN



Comment tient il encore debout?



John King, CNN's master of election maps, has slept just 6.5 hours



Via @VGaudreau https://t.co/kH1UtvtCa7 — Bernard Drainville (@drainvillepm) November 6, 2020

The board guy on CNN John King has slept 6 hours since Tuesday. That’s commitment. pic.twitter.com/cvtriUVh3a — GCinOC (@GCinOC1) November 6, 2020

salute john king he’s really a machine. poor guy hasn’t slept all week — twes.h (@1c46a6) November 6, 2020

John King is an absolute machine. Every time I've had CNN on, he's been on my screen. Has this dude slept since Tuesday? — Cole Douglas Claybourn (@ColeClaybourn) November 6, 2020

