'Joyful': Little Girl's Rendition Of Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Cheers Internet | Watch

A rendition of Freddy Mercury’s Bohemian Rhapsody is now doing rounds of the internet with people across the globe terming it as “wonderful”. The half-a-minute video gained traction on the internet after being shared by former basketball player Rex Chapman. “This little one doing her best Freddie Mercury is just what the doctor ordered today…,” Chapman quipped. Bohemian Rhapsody is a song composed by British musician Freddie Mercury for his band Queen in 1975.

The clip features the little girl sitting in a pink car seat and singing the hit retro song. The toddler ‘adorably’ makes her attempt to pronounce all the words in the lyrics. “I see a little silhouette of a man, Scaramouch, Scaramouch, will you do the Fandango!,” she could be heard crooning in the clip.

This little one doing her best Freddie Mercury is just what the doctor ordered today…pic.twitter.com/JiE0mEQ71U — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) June 26, 2021

'My daughter sang along'

Shared earlier on June 27, the video has garnered over 615 thousand views and tons of reactions in the form of retweets and comments. “When SHE turns 6, I bet her mom will let HER to go the pub….Thumbs up,” quipped one user. While another added, “My daughter sang along with the Dead but couldn’t yet handle some words. “Multiple musical notes Sugar Babolia …”Yet a third user commented. "Oh, fabulous Clapping hands sign. @adamlambert better watch his back. She could be in the running for his gig soon Face with tears of joy.”

My daughter sang along with the Dead but couldn’t yet handle some words. “🎶 Sugar Babolia …” — Barney O. (@chitownhustler) June 26, 2021

Freddie Mercury would have been proud! Bravo👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/ov6F0w6E7U — 댜ㅣㄷ두 ㅅ무 (@eil_smile) June 26, 2021

I am just a poor boy, from a poor family!😂 — DAPPER DON DHARSHI • K A M I L • (@SoloFlow786) June 26, 2021

And did she go like “mama!...I just killed a man ...🎶 “ woo ooo 😅😂🤣 Just wonder how that part went. 🥰 😂 — Rox... ✍🏻 (@2020eScribbles) June 26, 2021

And then the songs continues ... “mama ! I wished I would had never been born at all.” 🎶😉😁😅Well! That’s a pretty darn song for a lovely little one. 🥳🤣 — Rox... ✍🏻 (@2020eScribbles) June 26, 2021

This comes days after a die-hard fan of the British rock band Queen has recreated the famous Bohemian Rhapsody soundtrack into a Coronavirus number. Dana Jay Bein shared the lyrical composition of the song on Twitter titled Coronavirus Rhapsody. Fans worldwide hailed Dana Jay for rewriting the masterpiece lyrics which Freddie Mercury penned down himself in 1975. The song featured on the album A Night at the Opera and is deemed as one of the best compositions of the band to date.

I've lost my mind.



I wrote Coronavirus Rhapsody:



Is this a sore throat?

Is this just allergies?

Caught in a lockdown

No escape from reality. — Dana Jay Bein (#DJB) (@danajaybein) March 18, 2020

Image: FreedieMercuryclub/Instagram/ Rex CHapman/Twitter

