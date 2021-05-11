JRD Tata Helped Former President KR Narayanan Achieve His Dream; Here's How

A letter of recommendation for a meritorious student signed by industrialist JRD Tata is doing rounds on the internet. Shared on LinkedIn by Harish Bhat, the brand custodian of Tata Sons, the post shows a letter to recommend young K R Narayanan for scholarship who eventually became India’s 10th President. In the post, Bhat narrated the heartwarming story of Jehangir Ratanji Dadabhoy Tata and the scholarship that helped former President Narayanan achieve his dreams.

As per the post, in 1940, Tata received a letter about a young man for a scholarship. Bhat said that the youngster had secured an M.A. at Travancore University, ranking first. He added that to achieve this, the young man had surmounted many obstacles which faced his community and wished to proceed for higher studies.

Bhat said that in a bid to provide assistance and help to the young man, JRD turned to the J N Tata Endowment, which was established by Jamsetji Tata in 1892, to provide scholarships for overseas education of Indians. The young man then soon was interviewed and made a very favourable impression. After recognising his potential and his financial constraints, Tata Scholarship was offered to him with Rs 16,000 as a free scholarship and Rs 1,000 as a loan.

Following the financial assistance, the boy then proceeded to study at the London School of Economics. In 1949, he then joined the Indian Foreign Service. The young man who JRD Tata helped was none other than the former Indian President K R Narayanan. Bhat, along with the heartwarming story, also shared a picture of the sanctioned scholarship.

Netizens say ‘only Tata’s can do it’

Shared on May 9, the post has now taken the internet by storm. Several internet users praised JRD Tata’s initiative and even shared their own learnings from him. Others pointed out how the Tatas have continued to do their part of the country and are still on it even today.

One user said, “As a recipient of JR Tata travel endowment, I can attest to the impact this fund made to my life”. Another added, “Indeed touching. Nation owes a lot to Tatas for defining the initial days of HRD (when the nomenclature was just getting changed from personal dept to HRD in organisations in modern India)”. “Only TATA's can do it, even today..........no other corporates can come within a touching distance,” wrote third.

(Image: Twitter/LinkedIn)

