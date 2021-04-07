'Jurassic Park' deleted scene leaves netizens in splits, fans hail 'special effects'

The popular adventurous film Jurassic Park, that is known to be filled with some action-packed sequences and nail-biting scenes, is garnering attention from fans on social media. Recently, a Reddit user shared a deleted scene from the film that has left the netizens in splits who were amazed to watch the scene and hailed the special-effects.

Jurassic Park deleted video goes viral

The video begins with a truck moving forward through rugged and stony terrain. As the clip goes on, the truck that comes closest to the screen gets followed by a scary massive tortoise chasing the car. It is a huge tortoise. The highlight of the clip is the suspenseful music and the rigorous camera shakes representing the feet thumping of the animal. The video that has received 13919 up points in just a few hours, quickly grabbed the attention of the people who poured in their funny takes on the clip.

One of the users wrote that the clip is too much for 'an 18+ movie.' Another user wrote praised the 'perfect camera shakes.' A third user wrote that she could not control her laughter after watching the clip that she almost waked up her entire house. Another user echoed similar sentiments and suggested editing the clip and add the Jurassic Park theme to it.

Meanwhile, the fans are eagerly waiting for Jurassic World 3: Dominion that is slated to hit the screens in 2022. Director Colin Trevorrow is excited to bring the characters back into the survival zone with the forthcoming film to make sure they all don’t go extinct like the dinosaurs. Further on, Colin called the Jurassic World 3: Dominion a celebration of the whole franchise. Thus fans of the movie franchise are quite eager to know what new adventure awaits in the film.

