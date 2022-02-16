Celebrities might have no time to relax amid their hectic working schedules, but they often get spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. Speaking of which, the world's shortest woman and renowned actor, Jyoti Amge was the recent one who caught the attention of the paparazzi as she walked out of the Mumbai airport on Wednesday. While making her latest public appearance, Jyoti Amge was accompanied by her family.

Jyoti Amge spotted in Mumbai

The American Horror Story: Freak Show star was spotted donning a sequinned green kurta which was accentuated with floral work all over it. The traditional piece was paired with black trousers and white sneakers. Amge accessorised her look with a golden necklace, nose ring, bracelets and finger rings on both hands. Meanwhile, bold red lip and a contagious smile on her face completed her entire look.

In the viral video, Jyoti Amge's mother can be seen holding the tiny star in her arms as they posed for the cameras together. Before leaving the airport premises, Amge waved at the paps and also posed alone for a brief moment. After bidding goodbye to the paparazzi, Amge was carried away by one of her family members. Take a look at the viral video below:

As soon as the clip surfaced online, it garnered hundreds of likes in no time. Netizens also took to the comments section of the post to appreciate Amge. While one said, she looks "so cute" another added, "she looks like a doll." Check out the reactions below:

It was back in 2011, when Jyoti Amge was declared the world's shortest woman by the Guinness World Records. The cause of her restricted height is reported to be genetic disorder namely, primordial dwarfism. On the professional front, Jyoti Amge featured as herself in the 2009 documentary titled Body Shock, a series that highlights the conditions and lives of extraordinary people. Post this, she also made a guest appearance in the controversial reality TV show Bigg Boss 6. In 2014, Amge was seen essaying the role of Ma Petite in the fourth season of American Horror Story: Freak Show.

Image: Instagram/@varindertchawla