'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' Scene Triggers Funny Memes, Netizens Reply To 'hum Kaha Hai'

It might sound unbelievable but 19 years have passed since Karan Johar’s Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham hit the theatres. Nearly two decades on, the cult film about values and family relations still holds a strong place in people's heart. However, in recent days, a scene from the movie has caught everybody's attention, not because of its emotional quotient but because it has triggered a meme riot on social media.

Guess karo hum khaan hai?

The scene that is now doing rounds of the internet is no other than the scene where Yashvarshan and Nandani Raichan played by Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan go to London to surprise their son, Rohan aka Hrithik Roshan. The scene features both of them getting out of a plan to phone Rohan and ask him,'Guess Karo Hum kahaan hai?’ The scene is now being extensively used as a meme template with netizens using it to take a dig at everything, from relatives to remotes.

*Every night*



My sleep to me :- pic.twitter.com/SjX9HeaZdd — Dhavan (@The_1_tweets) June 10, 2020

No one :

My socks to me when i need them in morning : pic.twitter.com/dhYobibJi6 — Himanshu Malik (@itsHIMANSHUU) June 10, 2020

Neil Armstrong to NASA after stepping on moon : pic.twitter.com/QOFUK0bI3C — B🅰️rle-G 🇮🇳 (@Zero_humour) June 10, 2020

Relatives after joining Social Media: pic.twitter.com/o5q9mtBDcg — رومانا (@RomanaRaza) June 10, 2020

"Bought a packet of lays chips"



Le chips : pic.twitter.com/LE8h3GdtEG — Anant (@_Aawarahun) June 9, 2020

A few days ago, another Amitabh Bachchan starrer Sooryavansham triggered hilarious memes. While the movie still enjoys immense fan following, audiences have evolved over the years and now many phrases and dialogues from the movie have become a target for jokes. People regardless of their age dished out hilarious jokes and memes on the Bollywood drama.

