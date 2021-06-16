Kangana Ranaut Says 'can't Wait To Start Filming' Dhaakad Amid Passport Renewal Row

Amid all the apprehensions about resuming the shooting of her upcoming film Dhaakad in Budapest due to her passport renewal row, actress Kangana Ranaut just cannot wait to start shooting. Kangana is fighting for her passport renewal which is set to expire in September after it was denied by the passport authority on the ground that she had an FIR registered against her by the Bandra police on charges of sedition and for her alleged hateful tweets. Amid the row, the actress took to her Instagram stories and shared her fierce look as Agni from the film while waiting to get on the sets and begin the shooting.

Kangana Ranaut excitedly waits to begin Dhaakad shooting

The actress will be seen playing a powerful fighter role in the film. She shared her look and wrote, “Can’t wait to start filming.’ Kangana had moved to the Bombay high court on June 14 seeking directions to the regional passport authority in Mumbai to renew her passport. The Bombay high court on June 15 refused an urgent hearing of Ranaut’s plea, calling the application vague. The court said Ranaut was not vigilant enough to mention all details and that she also did not include the authorities as a party. Further, the court directed the actress to amend the application and announced June 25 as the next date for the hearing.





In her plea, Ranaut said that the passport authority had raised an objection to renew or to reissue the travel document because of the said FIR. She claimed that she needs to travel to Budapest, Hungary, this month for the shooting of her upcoming film Dhakkad, citing money on stakes by the makers and hence, urged the authorities to renew the passport. The Bandra police had registered the FIR against Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel on charges of promoting enmity between communities through their remarks on Twitter in October 2020.



IMAGE: KANGANARANAUT/Instagram

