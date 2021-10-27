Kangaroo Mob Runs Towards Golfer Wendy Powick In Australia's Arundel Hills; WATCH

In an interesting event, Australian golfer Wendy Powick recently faced an unusual hindrance while playing when a group of Kangaroos were seen coming towards her and blocking the fairway.

The incident was captured in a viral video. However, as per reports, the Kangaroos had moved away shortly.

Talk about pressure off the tee... 😱



A mob of very friendly kangaroos decided to get up close and personal at Arundel Hills Country Club during this tee shot! 🦘



🎥: Wendy Powick pic.twitter.com/j2KSpL5YQ1 — Golf Australia ⛳️ (@GolfAust) October 26, 2021

“I was standing at the 11th tee and all of a sudden, all of these kangaroos just came straight towards me”, Wendy Powick told 7NEWS.

“There’s a lot of them at this course. Usually they stick to the sides and watch you play. But this was very unusual occurrence. I think they came up and then realised I was there and thought, ‘Oh, we better take off’. They’ve got control of this course. This is their home and we have to work around them. We have to wait. We’re lucky in Australia. There’s a lot of courses around the world where you have to worry about bears", Powick added.

Australia To Lift 19-month COVID-19 Travel Ban On Its Citizens From Nov 1

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the Australian government declared that it plans to lift a pandemic ban on the country's citizens from travelling abroad. In an effort to contain the spread of Coronavirus, the Australians have spent 19 months under some of the world's strictest border rules, which prevented them from travelling overseas without permission. The government outlined that fully vaccinated people will no longer require an exemption to leave the country from November 1, reported the BBC News. It stated that as of now the rule is only applicable to Australians, however, some restrictions for foreigners will be lifted soon.

For the last 19 months, Australian citizens have had to argue for rare exemptions from the travel ban in order to leave the country. The government employees and essential workers were among those exempted from the restriction. As of now, Australians are allowed to leave the country only in extreme circumstances, such as essential work or visiting a dying relative. Exempted citizens and others are allowed to enter the country but there are strict limits on arrival numbers. As a result of this, thousands of people are stranded in other countries. The government stated that children under the age of 12 will be exempted from the new travel vaccine requirement.