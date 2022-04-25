Last Updated:

Kangaroo Walks Into A Bar In Australia; Denizens Unfazed, Netizens React | Watch

In the now-viral video, a kangaroo walks into a bar. The people standing in a queue seemed unfazed by its presence and let the animal pass. Watch here.

Animals are trying to reclaim places across the globe that human beings had acquired from them hundreds of years ago, and sometimes they adapt to the human way of life, and other times are stuck in man0animal conflicts. Australia is no different, where recently, a Kangaroo casually entered a bar. Kangaroos are native to Australia and it seems people there are accustomed to their presence. People over there seem to be very used to the presence of Kangaroos that they don't even flip an eyelid. In the video running viral on the internet, a Kangaroo can be seen casually walking into a bar. While denizens of the establishment remained unfazed, netizens from across the globe had interesting comments about the "unexpected visitor." 

The video was shared on April 6 and since then has accumulated over 2.2 million views. “Only in Western Australia,” read the text on the video. “Unexpected visitor,” read the caption, with a heart-faced emoji. The video credit was given to a user who goes by the handle, pennywittenbaker.

Watch the amusing video here:

'This is awesome', netizens react

The videos has grabbed the attention of many on the Internet. The video has also accumulated several likes and comments, where people were seen putting out their opinions.

"We love that everyone there just looked at him and was like 'hm nice' and then kept waiting in line", a user wrote. A second user commented, "The way people just let the kangaroo have a look around". A third user wrote, "Haha! This is awesome".

Tags: Kangaroo, australia, bar
