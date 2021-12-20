Last Updated:

Kanpur Commissioner Shares Post Cooking Poha; Netizens Notices 'something Off'

The post went viral when the social media users' felt something is not right in the image as the gas burner was turned off while he posed to cook poha

Kanpur

Image: @rajiasup/Twitter


Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer Raj Shekhar recently shared a picture on Twitter showcasing his cooking skills. The post went viral when the social media users' felt something is not right in the image as the gas burner was turned off while he posed to cook poha in the kitchen. Some of the users did defend IAS Shekhar stating that the gas was turned off after cooking was completed. 

The Kanpur Commissioner who is a 2004 batch IAS officer of Uttar Pradesh cadre wrote on Twitter, "Please wish me good luck. Trying my luck in cooking...Preparing the Poha for the Breakfast under guidance of Home Minister".

Netizens react to IAS Raj Shekar cooking poha in kitchen

One of the comments read, "Waise sir gas jalana hi bhul gaye", meaning 'Sir forgot to lit the gas burner'. Another wrote, "Very nice sir...but pls turn on gas burner also". 

While some of the comments were targeted at Shekar wearing a suit to cook at home. According to the social media users' only an IAS officer can wear a suit and cook poha in 'modern style'. 

Some wished good luck in impressing 'Home Minister'. One of the netizens wrote, "at home that's most powerful position "Home Minister" happy cooking". Another comment said, "Please sir focus more over Poha rather than posing, as in case something went wrong your allowances may be deducted by HOME MINISTER".

Some mocked that Shekar is taking credit for 'Home Minister' done work.

Users impressed by Shekar's cooking passion

A Twitter user said, "Cooking for yourself to eat and cooking for passion, there are much difference". Another appreciated his cooking commitment and wrote, "After managing "smart city" now sir you are managing "smart cooking"". 

Few were amused to learn even an IAS officer uses aluminum-made utensils to cook. The comment read, "Sir IAS logo ke ghar bhi aluminium ki kadhai ka use hota hai ??? Mujhe lagta tha ki kuchh dusre type ki kadhai hoti hogi". 

Users gave IAF officer the title, 'World's Smartest Cook' and wished him luck in cooking to impress the 'Home Minister'.

(Image: @rajiasup/Twitter)

