Karanvir Bohra Drinks Milk With Cockroach In TV Show? Netizens Gag Over Viral Video

Popular TV actor Karanvir Bohra is still remembered for his iconic role in Star Network's hit show Dil Se Di Dua... Saubhagyavati Bhava?. The show follows the life of a simple, middle-class girl Janhvi who marries a rich man, Viraj Dobriyal, only to realise that he is overly possessive and borderline psychotic. Now, nearly 8 years down the line, netizens have fallen upon a hilarious clip from the show.

In the video, which has gone viral on Twitter, netizens have posted a still from Karanvir Bohra's character Viraj Dobriyal's wedding night with Sriti Jha who essays the role of Janhvi. The video shows a cockroach landing on Janhvi's wedding dress, after which Viraj swiftly moves to action to slap it away. Taking the cockroach in his hands, he attempts to squeeze it to death only to be stopped by his wife, who tells him to let it go. However, Karanvir Bohra's character in the show is far from forgiving. He crushes the cockroach in his milk glass and then drinks it, leaving his newly-wedded wife unconscious from the sight.

Although the video was supposed to give viewers an early insight into Karanvir's psychotic character, almost a decade later, it came across as more hilarious than scary. Netizens reacted to the video, joking that they were going to delete their Twitter accounts after witnessing such a scene.

Last year, during the COVID-19 lockdown, Shemaroo TV decided to re-telecast Dil Se Di Dua... Saubhagyavati Bhava?. Karanvir Bohra, who played the role of an abusive husband, took a look back at his character and said that he “hates such kind of people” and men who abuse their wives in real life. He also revealed that although he garnered a lot of praise and accolade for his role in the Hindi show, he felt extremely bad about playing such a character. However, he added that it was his job to give 100 per cent to any role that he was offered.

