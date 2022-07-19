Last Updated:

Karnataka Family Announces Rs 50,000 Reward For Missing Pet African Parrot

The African parrot fondly referred to as Rustuma flew away last evening after which the family put up a banner promising a Rs 50,000 reward for his whereabouts.

Written By
Gloria Methri

Image: Republic


A family in Karnataka's Tumkur has announced a Rs 50,000 reward for anyone who could help them find their pet parrot, who went missing on Monday. The African grey parrot, fondly referred to as 'Rustuma' by the family, flew away last evening. The family has put up a banner promising a Rs 50,000 reward for who anyone who can provide the whereabouts of the missing bird.

The family owns two African parrots and is known for holding grand birthday celebrations for their pet birds. The advertisement and the reward money have attracted wide attention and curiosity among locals.

First Published:
