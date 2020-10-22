Karnataka Fisherman Catches Huge Manta Rays Weighing 750 Kgs; Watch Video

In an overwhelming haul, fisherman in the coastal state of Karnataka has caught two colossal manta rays. Subhash Sailan had gone for deep sea fishing off the maple port in Mangaluru on October 21, when they caught hold of the giant sea creature. The Manta rays were so heavy that a crane had to be called for lifting and dropping the catch into a pickup truck, a News Minute report revealed.

Manta Rays are the largest rays in the world. As per experts, the species are one of the highest intelligent as well as highest threatened in the world. Typically found in tropical, subtropical, and temperate ocean waters, they are often spotted swimming along the Indian coastline. However, this particular haul has created quite a buzz- both online and offline.

'Save them'

While social media is being flooded with videos and photographs of the giant creatures, locals have flocked the beach to catch a glimpse of the rays. Meanwhile, there were many who also raised the question of encroaching the rare species. "More on the giant manta ray caught in Udupi, Karnataka. It is an endangered species and the biggest threat to them is commercial fishing," wrote a concerned user. While another added, "If it was other countries, research groups would have rushed to rescue or study it. Instead, they r sold for consumption. Save them!"

Wish they release it back! Can't imagine it being killed for consumption ! — Anjali Misra (@Janjiee) October 22, 2020

Do they eat these? — Random Guy ☮️ 🇮🇳 ⛏️🚜 (@Lying_low) October 22, 2020

Earlier this year, another giant fish, most likely a Giant Manta Ray, was caught by a group of fishermen off the Digha coast near the Odisha-West Bengal border. As per reports, Director of West Bengal United Fishermen Association Pinaki Ranjan Kar informed that the fish weighed around 800 kg, so far the largest catch of its kind.

As per reports, the fishermen were stunned to see the huge fish in the net, which measured about 8 feet long and 5 feet wide. Kar added that the fishermen in Digha have earlier caught such fish but this was the heaviest. He informed that fishermen in Digha usually call it Shankar fish since it resembles an elephant's ear in shape.

