While we all love our pets, this individual made sure to go far and beyond on his pet dog's birthday. Shivappa Yellapa Maradi hailing from Karnataka’s Tukkanatti village threw a large gathering for his pet dog, Krish’s birthday but what was so unique about this occasion was the 100kg cake. The video of this occasion has gone viral.

According to ANI, more than 4,000 people attended the party, which was held in the Belagavi area of the southern state. The video displays a table with an enormous cake spread. The dog, Krish, stood in the middle of the group with a purple birthday cap to give the birthday boy a birthday look. In the viral video, the dog is seen being lifted and sported toward the cake by the guests and Shivappa. The group began singing the happy birthday song while the person cutting the cake stood next to Krish. The cut cake was then fed to the pet.

The Belagavi Tradition

In the Belagavi area of Karnataka, the custom of commemorating a dog's birthday seems to be extremely common. In a tweet from 2020, Belagavi Law and Order DCP described how the dog squad member Rambo's birthday was honoured by the police force. Two dogs, a German Shepherd and a Labrador were depicted in the photos being cherished by the police officers as they each stood in front of a table with a cake.

Celebrated Birthday of "Rambo" pride of Belagavi city police.

He rendered his service in Crime detection and he is the senior most in Karnataka state police Dog Squad. Very clever and fast & detected many cases ...

"Happy Birthday Rambo" pic.twitter.com/idGAIAG7Ka — DCP L&O Belagavi city (@DCP_LO_Belagavi) October 3, 2020

(With inputs from ANI)