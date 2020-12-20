Karnataka School Teacher Attempts To Enter Record Books; Swims With His Legs Chained

A primary school teacher Nagaraj Kharvi, who has won medals in national-level swimming competitions swam one whole kilometre in Padmasana Yoga posture with his legs chained. Nagaraj Kharvi made this attempt to enter record books on Friday. He teaches at the Kalmanja Government Higher Primary School in Udupi district of Karnataka. The primary school teacher had attempted the world record by swimming in the Arabian sea at Thannirubhavi in Mangaluru.

READ | Karnataka Legislative Council Chairman Issues Showcause Notice To House Secy Over Ruckus

While speaking to a news agency, ANI, Kharvi said, "I swam for getting into my name in India Book of Records. Swimming in Padmasana position is a combination of Yoga and swimming."

READ | Karnataka Govt Signs MoU With British Council On Bilateral Cooperation In Higher Education

Karnataka teacher attempts to enter records

Earlier in January, Kharvi had bagged 3 gold and 1 bronze medal in the national level swimming competition that was held in Vadodara, Gujarat where he swam 1 kilometre in 25.16 minutes with Padasana posture with his legs chained in the sea. The event took place in front of Pradeep D'Souza, Officer of Dakshina Kannada district Sports Department.

READ | COVID-19: Death Toll Crosses 12,000 Mark In Karnataka, 1,152 New Cases

Speaking to the reporters, the school teacher said that no one in the past had created a record in Padmasana posture. The DVD of the feat, signed by two gazetted officers, would be sent to the India Book of Records. A copy would also be sent to the Limca Book of Records, he said.

READ | Days After Kumaraswamy's Spat With Cong, JD(S) Supports Karnataka Govt's Land Reforms Bill

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.