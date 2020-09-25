Netizens Collectively Eye-roll As Kartik Asks 'what Could Be More Contagious Than Smile'

On September 2, Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan took to his social media handle and shared a candid selfie of him. Adding a caption to his photo, the actor wrote, "What can be more contagious than a smile?". But it seems like a section of Twitterati has an answer to his question as they reacted to it with the reference to the current pandemic situation.

Netizens answer Kartik Aaryan's query

Within a day, the post managed to garner more than 19.7k likes along with hundreds of comments on the micro-blogging site; and is still counting. Meanwhile, more than 540 users re-shared his picture. While a section of Kartik Aaryan's female fans went gaga over his smile, a few were quick to answer the actor's query.

A section of Twitter users took the reference oof on-going global pandemic and stated that COVID-19 is currently more contagious than a smile. A user wrote, "We’re in the midst of a pandemic. You tell me" while another asserted, "Well, let's talk about COVID". A few Twitter users used meme templates and GIFs to react on the same. Scroll down to take a look at a few.

Covid-19. So here you go. A lot safer and "non-contagious" https://t.co/PmKXW7brul pic.twitter.com/9EgZ8u4LGQ — Pranay Khedkar (@sleepercell97) September 24, 2020

Who is going to tell him 🤔 https://t.co/2O1K0JYnwi — jyotsna mohan (@jyotsnamohan) September 24, 2020

COVID-19 🤔🥺 — Priya Adivarekar (@priyaadivarekar) September 24, 2020

A peek into Kartik Aaryan's Twitter

Interestingly, the Pyaar Ka Punchnaama actor is an active social media user as he kept his fans amused during the nationwide lockdown. The actor has shared numerous throwback pictures of him with witty captions. He has also attempted to spread awareness about the Coronavirus via his Twitter.

A couple of weeks back, he took a dig at the people who did not follow the guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19, after India became the first country to report more than 80k COVID cases in a day.

Thanx to everyone who have said these lines -

“ tum log na bade phattu ho”

“dekh jo hona hai vo toh hona hai”

“Corona ke chakkar mein kaam thodi na ruk jayega”

🙏🏻 RECORD BANWAYENGE AAP LOG🙏🏻

..#Repost @fayedsouza

If you have a choice, choose to stay home 🙏🏻🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/mln1jSHTXz — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) August 31, 2020

Talking about his professional front, the 29-year-old actor was last seen in the Imtiaz Ali directorial, Love Aaj Kal, starring Sara Ali Khan. The romantic-drama received a mixed response from the audience and the critics alike. The actor will soon gear up for his multiple upcoming releases, including Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 opposite Kiara Advani.

The upcomer is a sequel to Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan starrer of the same name that released in 2007. Meanwhile, the Luka Chuppi actor will also be seen alongside Janhvi Kapoor in Dostana 2. Directed by Collin D'Cunha, the film is produced under the banner of Dharma Productions. The shooting of the film began in September 2019.

