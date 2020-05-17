Last Updated:

Kashmir: Little Girl Creates Classroom At Home With Stuff Toys Amid Lockdown

Picture which was posted on Twitter by a user AI Iskandar shows the little girl from Kashmir, sitting on a chair with a paper as she pretends to be a teacher.

Kashmir: School girl recreates classroom with stuff toys amid COVID-19 lockdown

In a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19, authorities have imposed stringent lockdown rules across India. The new measures have also led to shutting down of schools with hundreds of children deprived of their daily atmosphere. Amidst all this, a heartwarming photograph of a girl who recreated her classroom environment has tugged the strings of people's hearts. 

The picture which was posted on Twitter by a user called AI Iskandar shows the little girl from Kashmir, sitting on a chair with a paper as she pretends to be a teacher. The adorable photograph also features soft toys that have been seated in different rows so as to imitate students. Since shared the post hs garnered  673 likes, nearly 100 retweets and various comments from awed netizens.

'So cute' 

