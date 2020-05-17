Kashmir: Little Girl Creates Classroom At Home With Stuff Toys Amid Lockdown

In a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19, authorities have imposed stringent lockdown rules across India. The new measures have also led to shutting down of schools with hundreds of children deprived of their daily atmosphere. Amidst all this, a heartwarming photograph of a girl who recreated her classroom environment has tugged the strings of people's hearts.

The picture which was posted on Twitter by a user called AI Iskandar shows the little girl from Kashmir, sitting on a chair with a paper as she pretends to be a teacher. The adorable photograph also features soft toys that have been seated in different rows so as to imitate students. Since shared the post hs garnered 673 likes, nearly 100 retweets and various comments from awed netizens.

'So cute'

This is a game every girl child plays... I played it too... It's called teacher teacher.. Sometimes with friends... In their absence with dolls... Then there is one family game.. Where one will become mom the other pop and rest children 😂😂 — 🦀 (@granny_1857) May 16, 2020

So cute — Divya Singh (दिव्या सिंह )🇮🇳 (@Divyasingh04) May 16, 2020

😭😭bless her, kitti pyaari hai🤲🙏 — Abhinav Bhati (@AbhinavBhati12) May 16, 2020

Principal sahiba is very intelligent. — Vinayak Bhushan Sharma (@VinayakBhushan5) May 16, 2020

Not seen in life time such cute teacher with more cute students & wow a great atmosphere. — Sanjay.S.M (@Sanjay91345020) May 17, 2020

