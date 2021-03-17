Kensington Palace shares mother's day cards made by Prince William's children

Kensington Palace has shared pictures of greeting cards made by Prince William and Kate’s three children on UK's Mother's Day. The vibrant greetings made by Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis were addressed to ‘granny Diana’ and said that the family, especially William, missed her immensely. Pictures of the handwritten cards, completed with a heart, were posted on the official social media handles of the palace and have won everybody’s hearts.

“Each year on Mother’s Day, George, Charlotte and Louis make cards remembering their Granny, Diana, for William,” read the caption along with the photo. The first picture showed a bright green coloured card made by Princess Charlotte. It also featured a handwritten note wherein she said that she was remembering Prince Diana on the occasion of mother’s day and also that ‘papa’ was missing her.

Prince George, also penned a heartfelt note to his grandmother echoing her sister’s voice. “Happy Happy mother’s day. I love you very much and think of you always”. Meanwhile, 3-year-old Prince Louis also contributed his bit by making an abstract heart cut out on plain white paper.

The card, shared on the occasion of British mother’s day, has left netizens in tears with the post racking up over 43 thousand likes and hundreds of comments. While netizens lauded the kids’ heartfelt gesture, the post soon turned into a battleground between the ‘Sussex’ and ‘Cambridge squad. “We all remember how Diana had a strong sense of duty. She would have been proud of William. and we all know from her interviews she wanted him to be the future king,” wrote a user. While, another contradicted him and said, “Oh you are back after the little Sarah Everard PR stunt.”

She will always be honored and alive in her grandkids â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸ pic.twitter.com/NOT3gpJ3kD — âœ¨â˜…â•š» Eniâ•š»â˜…♥ (@EniEnkela) March 14, 2021

It is my mum’s funeral tomorrow so thank you for sharing the beautiful cards and messages done by your children, they made me smile.x — Jane Hart (@JaneHar85134406) March 14, 2021

ðŸ¥° and the teacher in me is very envious of their handwriting! ðŸ¤© — Lucy Ward (@Lucy_Ward13) March 14, 2021

She writes better at 5 than I do as an adult! Of course I was forced to use my right hand in school, when I was a southpaw. Thank goodness for typewriters and now PC's ðŸ™‚ — Pamm Durrell Whittaker ðŸ‡¦ðŸ‡ºðŸ’—ðŸ‡ºðŸ‡¸ ðŸˆðŸ•‍ðŸ¦º Mumma (@PammWhittaker) March 14, 2021

@KensingtonRoyal my Heart Is melted! Sure Granny Diana would be crazy in love with their grandchildren! ♥ï¸ She would be proud of her boy, Will. — Chiara ðŸ¦‹ #FreeBritney ðŸ¦‹ (@chiara_bazzurri) March 14, 2021

'It would be different this year'

Meanwhile, the post also highlighted that mother’s day would be “different” amidst the ongoing pandemic. In the post, the Cambridge royals also expressed their condolences to those who lost their mothers amid COVID-19. “This year Mother’s Day will be different once again. Many of us will be apart from our loved ones, but looking forward to a time in the not too distant future when we can give our mother a hug again. But for those experiencing bereavement, today may be particularly challenging,” they wrote.