Kerala: 64-year-old Man Stuns Netizens By Acing Difficult Football Tricks; WATCH

Talented elderly people across the world prove time and again the popular quote, "age is just a number." There is no age for trying out unique things in life or doing things that always wished to for long. A video which is currently doing rounds on social media that features a 64-year-old person acing certain football tricks underscores the aforestated quote.

The viral video opens up to an elderly man from Kerala who can be seen playing various football tricks while on the ground. The text appearing on the video read, 'Age is Just a number'. While sharing the video, he penned a lengthy caption, writing,

"I had the privilege of meeting this 64-year-old who still plays football. He drives a truck for a living and carries his Football kit with him in his lorry. He was part of the Wayanad football team and is the only one who still plays the game. One thing I really learned from him is this- You love doing something? Just go do it. As the song says -" ONE DAY WE'LL LEAVE THIS WORLD BEHIND, SO LIVE A LIFE YOU WILL REMEMBER" Full video of this can be found on my youtube channel"

Netizens say, 'Inspiration content'

The viral video has garnered around 4.7 million views accompanied by several likes and comments. The video has also prompted many to express their views, "More power to him", a user spelled. The second user expressed, "Age is just a no. Bro". The third user wrote, "Talent doesn't have age".

Meanwhile, in a similar viral video which is being widely circulated on social media, a grandma has left netizens amazed by performing deadlifts with heavyweights. The video opens up to an old woman who can be seen lifting weights and doing deadlifts - which are considered to be one of the most difficult workouts. The video left her grandson in amusement, who shared the same on social media.

Image: Instagram/@prsoccerart