Kerala: 72-year-old Woman Ziplines In Palakkad Park, Netizens Shower Love; Watch

“Age is just a number” saying has been proved by the video which has gone viral on social media. The video shows a 72-year-old who dressed in a saree ziplined across a park in Kerala’s Palakkad. The video has been shared by an account that goes by the name yatra_premikal on Instagram. Netizens, amazed to see the clip showered love in the comments section.

The caption of the video reads, “It's Paru Amma's 72 years old, she came to the park, she has a desire to zip line, I do not look at anything, I try to fulfil the small wishes of a lot of people like this, do you have it?,” loosely translated from Malayalam. The woman who has been identified as Paru amma in the caption was captured while taking a ride on the zipline. After she finished her ride, the elderly woman happily smiled at the camera. The clip was originally shared by yathrikan_200 on Instagram who in the comments section mentioned that the woman fulfilled one of her dreams in Pothundy Palakkad. After the woman ziplined across a park in Palakkad, she said, "I was not scared to do it and I loved it. It was superb' ," loosely translated from Malayalam. The tune of Chekuthan (Reprise) composed by Ribin Richhard had been added to the clip. Watch the video here:

Netizens shower love on the clip

The clip, since being shared, on the photosharing site has gathered over 48000 likes and several reactions. Netizens, amazed by the spirit of the woman at 72 years of age could not stop themselves from reacting to the clip. Some of the netizens even dropped heart and heart-eyed emojis in the comments section. One user commented, "Very nice." Another user wrote, "Awww."

Image: Instagram/Yathra_Premikal