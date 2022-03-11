Kerala Balloon Seller Becomes Model After Getting A Super Glam Makeover, Pics Go Viral

There is no amusement to the fact that the internet is full of fun and exciting stories of commoners, out of which, some end up becoming headlines. Social media has been known for giving name and fame to some of the hidden talents worldwide, and yet again, one such story has caught the attention of netizens.

A balloon seller, from Kerala, has woken up to overnight fame after her makeover pictures surfaced on social media. A teenage girl named Kisbu, grabbed the attention of photographer Arjun Krishnan while selling balloons near a temple in Kerala. Fascinating much? Don't miss her full story:

The photographer named Krishnan flexed the beautiful pictures of the girl on his personal Instagram page. After the pictures were shared, the appreciation words bombarded the comment section. "From the street of Andalur to people's hearts. And that smile in her face after the makeover," read the caption. Krishnan wrote this while putting up the transformational images, where a balloon seller was versed into a beautiful model.

Soon after sharing the pictures, the user also shared the clip that covered the whole photoshoot of the teenage girl. In the clip, Kisbu was seen wearing traditional Indian attire with a light makeover and beautifulal jewelry complimenting the attire. The post has garnered tons of appreciation comments. "The story of KISBU ends now. Thank you so much for your support and wishes, love you all. Special thanks to @stylishladies_saloon_and_spa for the wonderful makeover," read the caption on the video that was posted. Krishnan also posted more clips of the model.

Netizens' reactions

The balloon-seller turned model who became an overnight sensation has received tones of love and affection from the netizens. The clip on Instagram recorded about 1.3 million views while the comment section is still growing up with emojis and other appreciation comments. One viewer commented, "Good effort....". No doubts the efforts were real to encourage the young talent. While half of the comment section was filled with red-heart emojis.

Image Credit: Instagram/ @arjun__krishnan