Kerala: District Collector Joins Students In Flash Mob, Video Goes Viral; Watch

Flashmobs are one of the most stress-releasing and interesting forms of dance. The flash mobs are most often seen in the schools performed by the students or the youngsters, who like participating in such energetic activities. This time, a flash mob in Kerala saw an improbable participant, and left the spectators delighted. A district collector in Kerala joined a group of students in a flash mob and danced along with all the students surrounding her, leaving the audience amused.

In a delightful video, Dr. Divya Iyer, an IAS officer, from Kerala joined a group of students and participated in their flash mob performance as she had come to review the preparation of an arts festival. Pathanamthitta District's collector shaked a leg with the youngsters on the song ‘Nagada Sang Dhol Baje’ from the film RamLeela. Her exceptional dance performance will make you want to put your dancing shoes on.

More on IAS Officer's delightful performance

However, the video was surfaced on Facebook when it garnered 1.5k shares and more than 3k reactions. Also, it was believed that the students were in the closing stages of their flash mob performance when the IAS officer came and joined them. She enthralled everyone present with her dance moves along with the students of Catholicate College in Pathanamthitta. Wearing a saree, she grooved to the Ranvir Singh and Deepika Padukone-starrer song with the students who were all wearing white t-shirts.

Meanwhile, Divya Iyer's enthusiastic dance steps and mesmerizing energy is definitely a pleasure to watch. Her dance steps like a pro left everyone surprised and the students hailed her performance in the end. Dr. Divya Iyer used to participate in Kuchipudi, Odissi, Kathakali, and classical music as a student. A video of her dance performance has gone viral on social media.

(Image: Facebook/@Ajin Pathanamthitta)