Kerala Hospital Apologises For Morgan Freeman's Pic In Ad For Treatment Of Skin Diseases

A hospital in Kerala received flak for using a photo of Morgan Freeman for its dermatology department. The hospital used the Hollywood legend's photo to advertise the department's treatments in the removal of warts, milia, molluscum, and comedones.

Netizens tagged The Shawshank Redemption star on Twitter to inform about the incident. The hospital then issued an apology after the backlash.

The Vadakara Co-operative Hospital in the Kozhikode area of Kerala came under fire for putting up the advertisement for the Dermatology department with Morgan Freeman's picture.

"Get your skin tags, DPNs, Warts, Milia, Molluscum & Comedones removed through simple procedures, easily in a single visit!" read the text on the advertisement in both English and Malayalam.

They had also mentioned the details of the doctors along with their contact details to make their bookings.

A film critic shared the image on Facebook and slammed the hospital, sharing a post by an author, mentioning some of the many iconic films and achievements of his career, which including Oscar award for Million Dollar Baby, and films like The Unforgiven; Se7en, among others.

Later, some took to Twitter to tag Morgan Freeman's official account. Among them was an author. "Show respect & basic courtesy, people!" was the response from political commentator Sreejith Panickar.

Kerala Hospital apologises for advertisement featuring Morgan Freeman

The Vadakara Co-operative Hospital, as per a report on Indian Express, extended their apology for their goof-up. T Sunil, marketing head of the hospital, stated that a dermatologist had recently joined the hospital's Out Patient Department after which it was decided to publicise the treatments under the dermatology department. The person added that a local designer was tasked with the job of creating the advertisement, after which the board was kept for four days.

They added that the board was installed 'carelessly due to lack of knowledge and seriousness'. The hospital realised their mistake when one person asked why the image of Nelson Mandela, whom Morgan Freeman portrayed in the film Invictus, was being used for the ad, the report added.

The person added that they removed the post, but it started going viral from the next day. The hospital staff said they had extended their apology on Facebook for their 'lack of knowledge.'