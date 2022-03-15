Kerala Kid Rants About Mom Making 'Puttu' Everyday In Breakfast, Leaves Netizens In Splits

Morning breakfast is something that gives a fresh start to your day. No wonder the dishes in breakfast keep on changing as per the demands of the family. But who likes to eat the same dish on a daily basis? Like having a bread butter daily would definitely make you dislike it. Although, a kid’s hilarious answer to the ‘Food I don’t Like’ grabbed the attention of viewers on the internet.

The kid’s disliking towards the food item ‘Puttu’ cracked up the internet. The recent viral post showed a kid complaining that his mother cooks the same dish for him for breakfast. The post was shared on Twitter, where a kid’s answer sheet could be seen while he was asked to write a paragraph on ‘Food I don’t Like’, and he put all his heart out. He went on write about the dish he had to eat for breakfast and he didn’t want to have it. “The food I don’t like is puttu. It is a Kerala food and is made of rice. It is very easy so my mother makes that every morning. The problem is that when they serve puttu after the five minutes the puttu will turn into a rock and I will not eat it Puttu breaks relationship,” saying this the paragraph ends. So hilarious as well as cute to read that it breaks the relationship!

Puttu breaks relationship😂 pic.twitter.com/Bu10LkZfG3 — Elina - Mostly Ranting 🐼 (@LawyerInBaking) March 12, 2022

Netizens' hilarious reactions

The kid's honest opinion has garnered hilarious reactions from the netizens. The section of the internet was set on a different level of chuckling over the paragraph written by the kid. "Poor Puttu I could see that the teacher has corrected the spelling of Puttu, but wondering why she hasn't corrected the spelling of "Kerela", commented the user. Another one added,"But puttu turns into a rock after 5 minutes".

Image: Twitter/@LawyerInBaking