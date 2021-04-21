Kerala Man Builds Fully Functional Miniature Jeep For His Son, Powered By Electric Motor

Shakir, a Kerala man from Areekode in the Malappuram district, has caught the attention of netizens for creating a working miniature version of an old-school Jeep off-road SUV. He made the replica of the vehicle for his son and a video of his creation has gone viral on social media. The miniature Mahindra jeep was originally an electric vehicle and it is is powered by a 1000-watts motor. The jeep comes with a removable soft top, headlights, power steering, and a manual transmission. The talent of Shakir has left netizens stunned and they took to the comments section to appreciate him. In the video, Shakir also explained that though he completed the project five to six years ago it was only now the jeep has become viral on social media.

Shakir creates a miniature version of jeep

Shakir mentioned that it took him one year to complete the project. He has further said that the creation cost him about â‚¹1.50 lakh. He has borrowed parts from several different vehicles to develop the jeep. The car reportedly has a driving range of 60 to 70 kilometres. According to the post on Facebook, the miniature jeep comes with reverse gear. Take a look at the post.

Since being shared on Facebook, the video has got 123K likes and received tons of reactions from the netizens. The talent of the man has grabbed the attention of netizens. The talent of the man has grabbed the attention of netizens. One user commented, "Superb Jeep what a finishing your talk superb guy superb driving." Another individual wrote, "Government should encourage talented people like them." Another person commented, "Had seen a lot of builds. But this is shocking. That's how awesome it is. Great talent. Bowed down." Check out some netizens reactions.

(Image Credits: MadhurificationHangout/Facebook)

