Kerala Man Demolishes Neighbour's Shop With JCB For Obstructing Marriage Proposals

A 30-year-old Kerala man in a spurt of anger decided to demolish his neighbours shop for allegedly stalling his marriage five times. Albin Mathew of Cherupuzha region of Kannur district ran down a JCB machine on his neighbour Soji's shop in what he claimed for allegedly running unlawful activities and interfering in his marriage proposals.

The video that has since gone viral on various social media platforms, shows Albin ranting against Soji for allegedly running illegal activities at his business place, such as illegal liquor trade and gambling, adding that he is tired of complaining about that to local authorities, and with no action in sight he has decided to take the matters in his own hands.

Inspired by a blockbuster film?

In the video, Albin also accuses Soji of stalling many marriage proposals that came for him before he walks towards the JCB and starts running down the shop. Social media is comparing Albin's action to the Malayalam blockbuster film Ayyappanum Koshiyum starring Prithviraj and Biju Menon, which also shows the leading character razing down the house of his rival in a similar fashion.

According to Kerala Kaumudi, Soji has denied having any rift with Albin and has said that he doesn't know what made him destroy the shop. Police have reportedly taken action against Albin and have arrested him for illegally demolishing the shop under the relevant section of the Indian constitution. Albin was produced before the local magistrate court.

