Kerala Man Drives Burning Lorry To Safety, Netizens Call Him 'Action Hero'; Watch

A man from Kerala has been praised online for his presence of mind after he drove a burning lorry to safety after the driver panicked and fled the spot. The incident happened in Kodenchery on Sunday when the lorry was carrying straw from Wayanad, according to the caption shared alongside the video. The driver panicked and stopped the vehicle in Kodenchery, however, an onlooker Shaji Verghese jumped into the lorry and averted a major accident.

The video has been shared on Instagram by a user who goes by the name @kozhikottukaarofficial. The user has shared the whole incident in the caption posted alongside the video. The driver was carrying a bundle of straw in the lorry and the straw caught fire, as per the caption written in Malayalam. The driver left the vehicle and Shaji Varghese, fondly known as Shaji Pappan hopped into the lorry and drove it to the grounds of the nearby school named St Joseph's Higher Secondary School.

Man drives burning lorry to safety

After he reached the ground, he drove the vehicle in a way that all the bundles of straw which had caught fire fell on the ground and a major accident was averted. The fire department reached the spot immediately and the fire was doused. According to the caption, the straw might have caught the fire due to the short circuit caused by electric wires. In the video, the man is seen driving the lorry to the ground and moving it in a way that the straw fell on the ground and the on-lookers reached on the ground. Watch the video here:

Netizens' reaction

Since being shared, the video has garnered over 16000 likes and several reactions. Netizens took to the comments section to hail the man for his efforts in preventing a major accident. Some of the netizens even dropped heart emoji in the comments section. One user commented, "Some heroes dont wear capes. They drive lorries too." Another user commented, "Action hero." Another netizen wrote, "Real life heroism." Check out some netizens reactions:

Image: Instagram/@kozhikottukaarofficial