Kerala Medical Students Groove To 'Rasputin' Song, Netizens Call It 'breath Of Freshness'

A groovy footage of the Kerala medics dancing on the popular soundtrack Rasputin by Boney M. has taken the internet by storm. Shared by a medical devices consultant Judish Raj on his Twitter handle, the nearly 30-second clip features a medical duo from the Thrissur Medical College shaking a leg on the college’s corridor as they coordinate stunning moves and pull great coordination on the dance steps. Janaki M Omkumar from Thiruvananthapuram and Naveen K Razak from Wynand, third and fourth-year MBBS students respectively are doctors in the making. Attired in their scrubs the two perform the uplifting dance amid the rising COVID-19 crisis to cheer people up in bleak times.

“Stylish dancing medicos,” wrote Raj in the caption, sharing the clip. The video was inspired by the dancer and choreographer Vanesa Seco’s performance on the same number, which went viral on Instagram. While Naveen originally shared the footage with his audience on his Instagram account, Janaki had also shared their stunning performance on a YouTube channel and entertained the viewers.

As Kerala is being hit hard due to the new variant surge, with 2,802 confirmed cases in the last 24 hours, the enthusiastic medics can be seen opting for a more informal approach besides just the therapeutic treatment to spread positivity. Since last year, after WHO declared the pandemic, many doctors worldwide have taken to perform dance routines to relieve panic and stress among coronavirus patients as an assured therapy. Doctors were also seen acing applaudable dance moves to ward off the mental and emotional strain, fear, and loneliness among their patients that surrounds the deadly COVID-19 disease.

Commenters pour encouraging remarks

The internet hailed the lively spirit of the two doctors and appreciated their dance performance, pouring in acknowledging remarks in the comments thread. “Awesome duo, whilst the girl is more accurate with her steps, the guy is so pleasant to look at. These steps should be made mandatory for all medical staff to ensure they don't look grumpy,” one said. “I am in love wid both of you,” another commented. “Both of them are superb, and it's so nice to listen to our favourite song,” meanwhile the third said.

The two dancers are Janaki (3rd year) and Naveen (4th year), medical students from Thrissur Medical College, Kerala

