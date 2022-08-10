Kerala: Mother-son Duo Clears Public Service Commission Exam Together

No denying the fact that strong grit can lead anyone to achieve anything. As of now, a 42-year-old woman and her 24-year-old son from Malappuram, Kerala have cleared the Public Service Commission (PSC) exam together, reported ANI.

Sharing about the same, Vivek told ANI, "We went together to coaching classes. My mother brought me to this and my father arranged all facilities for us. We got a lot of motivation from our teachers. We both studied together but never thought that we will qualify together. We're both very happy".

Kerala | A 42-year-old mother and her 24 years old son from Malappuram have cleared Public Service Commission (PSC) examination together pic.twitter.com/BlBKYJiDHh — ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2022

Mother and son duo clear Kerala PSC exam together

Speaking to ANI, Bindu, the mother said that when her son was in class 10, she started reading books to encourage him, but it also inspired her to get ready for the Kerala PSC exams. In nine years, she and her son are all set to take up a government job together. Bindu passed the Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC) exam with a rank of 38, while her son passed the Last Grade Servants (LGS) test with a rank of 92. After three attempts: two for the LGS exam and one for the LDC, Bindu's fourth attempt was successful.

She has spent the last 10 years teaching in an Anganwadi centre. Further talking to ANI, she said her friends, her son, and the instructors at her coaching centre were a constant source of inspiration and support during the journey. She added she was the perfect example of what a PSC candidate ought to and ought not to be. By that, she meant that she didn't study continuously. Six months before the test date, she began studying. After that, she used to take a break until the announcement of the following round of tests three years later.

(Image: ANI)