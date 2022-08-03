Kerala: Wild Elephant Shows 'mental Courage' To Reach Safe Spot Amid Heavy Rainfall; WATCH

As Kerala receives heavy downpour, there are several videos and photos of landslides and submerged paddy fields surfacing the social media. A recent video shows a wild elephant caught in the turbulent currents of the Chalakuddy river in the Thrissur district struggling for survival. The video has been doing rounds on the internet.

The viral video opens up to show the elephant submerged in the fast-flowing water for a while. Amid the turbulent currents, the elephant fought a courageous battle for nearly three hours to enter a safer spot near a couple of trees. As the video progressed, it showed the hard efforts of the elephant to reach a safe spot. Multiple users shared the video of on the internet hailing the efforts of the wild creature. Sharing the video, a user wrote, "Heavy monsoon rainfalls threaten the state of Kerala again ..but this elephant stranded in Chalakkudy river at Athirappilly symbolizes the mental courage of Kerala in the midst of this raging waters".

കൊമ്പൻ...💥

Heavy monsoon rainfalls threatens the state of Kerala again ..but this elephant stranded in Chalakkudy river at Athirappilly symbolises the mental courage of Kerala in the midst of this raging waters.#Monsoon #Kerala #elephant pic.twitter.com/pAJVCol3tm — Shaiju Damodaran (@Shaiju_official) August 2, 2022

Meanwhile, as per the local media outlets, the wild elephant, using its trunk, finally managed to wade itself safely and re-entered the forest. By that time, a large crowd had gathered on the banks to watch the mammoth act of survival in the fast-flowing waters. Moreover, the officials said that 12 people lost their lives in different rain-related incidents in Kerala on Sunday.

Heavy rains continue to lash several parts of Kerala

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a ‘red alert’, warning of heavy rainfall, in 10 districts of Kerala, and an ‘orange’ alert in the rest of the four districts. Red alerts have been issued in different districts till August 4. As per the latest update issued by IMD, there will be heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Tamil Nadu; heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Uttarakhand, Telangana, and Rayalaseema, Coastal and South Interior Karnataka, and Kerala.

Image: Twitter/@Shaiju_official