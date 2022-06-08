The Internet holds a plethora of emerging talents and every day, multiple videos are displaying the unique skills of people around the world. In case you are fond of travel and lifestyle videos on social media, then here is a chance that the recent video will surely win your heart. As of now, a viral video of a social media blogger belonging from Kerala and wearing a saree while on a skating board has been doing rounds on the internet.

The viral video opens up to show Larissa D’Sa, a blogger on Instagram on a skateboard as she glides through the streets of Kerala. The lovely landscape is lined with palm trees and clear scenery that adds to its scenic beauty of the video. Some aerial shots are thrown into the mix, making the video even more eye-catching. The caption on the video read, “HAD TO DO THIS. I had quite an audience while I did this, some even took selfies hahaha, FUN! I must add, it’s not easy to longboard while you’re wearing a saree.”

Netizens react, 'Omg love it'

The viral news has gained traction on the internet and has garnered 1.7 million views. The trending video has also accumulated several likes and comments. It has prompted viewers to express their views, "Damn girl! Always setting new boundaries," a user expressed. The second user wrote, "The lady that glides in a saree and dreams in green fields."

A third user wrote, "We thought the Rajasthan longboarding was it but no. There is always more with Larissa."

Image: Instagram/@larissa_wlc