Kesariya In 5 Languages Earns PM Modi's Praise: Spirit Of Ek Bharat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to his official Twitter handle to share a short clip of singer Snehdeep Singh Kalsi belting out his own version of the popular song Kesariya from Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva. The PM appreciated the young singer's rendition that merged five languages into what seemed to be one seamless song. PM Modi also reflected on how this piece of music captured the essence of India's unity through it's diversity.

'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat'

The one minute eight seconds clip showed singer Snehdeep singing a section from Kesariya in five languages. He started his rendition with Malayalam, moving on to Telugu, followed by Kannada, then Tamil and finally concluded the song with Hindi. Kalsi gives equal weightage to all 5 languages to create a consummate recreation of this pleasing song.

The Prime Minister appreciated Snehdeep in his tweet, writing, "Came across this amazing rendition by the talented @SnehdeepSK. In addition to the melody, it is a great manifestation of the spirit of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat.' Superb."

Mumbai-based Snehdeep, who had recorded the multilingual rendition of the Brahmastra song in July of 2022, took to his Twitter handle to express his gratitude towards the Prime Minister's appreciation. He wrote, "Thank you so much for the appreciation sir. Means a lot. So glad it reached you and you enjoyed it". Snehdeep also pinned this tweet to his Twitter feed.

Snehdeep's Kesariya cover has also gone viral on social media.