'Khambe Jaise Khadi Hai' Performed By Bride's Dadi Wins Heart On The Internet, Watch

Grandmothers are making quite an impact on the internet with their 'desi nuskha' and orignal style. They have a unique bond with their grandchildren and they are the happiest in the family when they see their grandchildren get married. No one can equal their level of excitement when it comes to weddings and this viral video proves just that. In the short video, the grandma is seen dancing to a Bollywood song Khambe Jaise Khadi Hai from the movie Dil starring Aamir Khan and Madhuri Dixit.

The video was shared on March 27, 2020, by Wedding Special By SRISHTI. It has resurfaced on the Internet again and gained a lot of attention. The caption of the video of the dadi dancing on Khambe Jaise Khadi Hai read, "We got you the coolest #Daadi performance, and we bet you just cant stop adoring her Video By @film_screen Follow @brides_special for more." The grandma's expression while she groves in the music are priceless and makes it worth watching. Not only that, but she is thoroughly enjoying herself during the event and people around her looks happy to be in her presence.

As of now, the video has 1 lakh videos but is expected to go up as it has resurfaced again. It has invited many comments from the netizens. People mostly reacted with heart emojis.

In a different video, a grandmother and her grandson are seen dancing to Badshah's song Baawla. In the video, an 89-year-old grandmother is seen dancing to her heart with her grandson, who is dressed in a yellow and pink saree and complements her moves. The video was published by Ankit Jangid, a content creator with 26.4 thousand Instagram followers. He wrote the caption, "My 89 years old Dadi grooving to the music of Badshah. In the beginning, She tried to copy the actual dance moves but eventually started dancing to her own rhythm. Having Dadi is a blessing."

Another video depicts a grandma instructing Alexa to play Ganpati bhajan. We can also hear a voice in the background telling the 'dadi' what to say. The manner she educates Alexa, on the other hand, makes the video worth watching.

Image: Instagram/@brides_special