Kid Climbing Pillar Takes Internet By Storm, Netizens Call Him 'Spiderman', Watch Video

An inspirational video that has surfaced on social media shows a child attempting to climb a pillar. The clip shows the kid making several attempts to scale the pillar, he fails several times but doesn't give up and ultimately after a lot of efforts, achieves the desired goal. The video has been shared by the IAS Officer M V Rao on Twitter that shows the motivational journey of a child in successfully climbing the pole. Netizens stunned by the talent of the kid could not stop themselves from praising him.

Child climbs the pillar

Rao shared the 59-second video along with the caption, "This Kid is my Guru”. Take a look at the journey, yourself:". The video begins with the child attempting to climb the pillar but his attempts fail as he falls on the floor. The video then goes on to show the child successfully climbing the pillar and also getting down safely. Although Rao did not mention the name of the child people in the comments section identified him. The child in the video was Arat Hossenini, a football player. Watch the video here:

After being shared on Twitter, the video has garnered more than 120K views and scores of reactions. Netizens amazed by the fantastic skills of the child took to the comments section to share their views. Some of the users misunderstood the child to be a girl but others identified the budding footballer. One user commented, "For those of you unaware of this kid, he is a budding footballer who idolises Messi." Another individual commented, "Aww.. So cute. All the very best for her bright future." "This wonder kid is guru for all no matter what age or pride we have ", wrote another user.

Widely dubbed as the 'Young Lionel Messi', massive fan of Barcelona star Lionel Messi, Arat Hosseini is often regarded as a football prodigy. He has also been signed up for Premier League champions of Liverpool's youth academy. Known for his insane physique and equally outrageous skills with football in his feet, Arat Hosseini has amassed a huge social media following.

IMAGE: MVRAOForIndia/Twitter

