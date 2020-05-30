US Kid Throws Prom Party For His Babysitter, Neitzens Say 'cutest Thing Ever'

In a heartwarming incident, a kid from North Carolina, US reportedly threw a prom party for his nanny after her's was cancelled owing to COVID-19. According to reports, Rachel Chapman had been a Curtis Rogers’ babysitter for a year. However, when roger realized that his dear nanny wasn’t going to have prom this year, he organized one for her. The little kid also took care of proper social distancing measures while he presented her with her favourite food and music.

The sweet gesture did not go unnoticed by Rachel's mother Becky Chapman, who took to twitter to shares photographs from the special socially distant prom. Along with that, Chapman also shared a clip which showed both of them dancing to Justin Timberlake's song Can't stop the feeling.

My daughter has been a nanny for this amazing kid for over a year. When he realized she wouldn’t have a senior prom, he wanted to throw her one. He planned a socially distant prom, complete with dancing & her favorite foods. @somegoodnews @ABC11_WTVD #bestpromever #SomeGoodNews pic.twitter.com/8T8LY3DQZw — Becky Chapman (@bhchapman) May 26, 2020

The dance video has captured netizen's heart and been viewed over 97 thousand times and garnered over 4.4 thousand likes. Netizens have also taken the opportunity to thank Chapman to share it calling the dance as the 'cutest thing' ever.

Lmao he even took his shoes off for those moves! He’s quite the suave little man. — nyc917 (@914medallo) May 28, 2020

Omg this is the cutest thing ever!! Thank you for sharing! ❤️😍 — Amy Anttila (@AnttilaAmy) May 27, 2020

This is just the sweetest thing ever! Congratulations to your daughter 🥳 — Stay The F Away From Me (@lovelylorilips) May 28, 2020

How adorable is this kid? ♥️ — Jessica (@mymumcallsmegus) May 28, 2020

Oh my goodness, the video is the best part! 😍 — Isabel McArthur (@isabelmc123) May 28, 2020

"I planned it out because Rachel probably wanted to see me a lot," Curtis said.



"She also is one of the best people I've known." — chinika (@ChinikaG) May 28, 2020

Grandpa surprises kid

In quarantine, another news that left netizens delighted was when an “awesome” grandfather built a roller coaster car for his grandkid from scrap material in the backyard. Shared on Twitter by Rex Chapman, a 12-second clip shows the young kid exalted as he rides in his own personal backyard coaster which the grandpa hustled to construct to give the kid his own little amusement park during the quarantine.

With over 1.8 million views, the clip has impressed the internet as they call the grandpa “full of energy and life” and “looking younger than most 27-year olds”. Some even appreciated the fact that he got down to manual labour, constructing the kid an amazing ride “with his own hands”. “I wish I was so talented,” pointed out a user lauding his creative side and engineering skills. The grandfather-grandkid duo can be seen playing as the little one enjoys the ride in his motorized chair swing while the granddad propels it and watches after him as if to say he “loved his grandchild to the moon and back,” like one other user pointed out.

