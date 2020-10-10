Boston Kids Dress Up Like 'favourite' UPS Driver, Giving Him Overwhelming Surprise; Watch

Kids belonging to a neighbourhood in South Boston gave a pleasant surprise to their UPS driver by dressing like him. A Facebook user named Lisa Kennedy took to the social media platform and shared videos and pictures of the kids along with their driver, Kevin. In the caption of the post, Kennedy explained how everyone wanted to show Kevin how much he means to them.

The post contains four images and one video. In the video, one can see Kevin overwhelmed by the surprise. The video begins with Kevin entering the neighbourhood as one can hear someone in the background saying, ‘This is for our favourite guy in the whole wide world’. As the video progresses, all children, dressed up like Kevin, run towards him and start jumping. ‘Oh my God’ shouts Kevin in excitement. Images show Kevin posing with the kids in front of his van. Kennedy called it a ‘true silver-lining’ amid the crazy times. In the caption, she wrote, “Throughout the past few months we’ve grown close to our UPS driver Kevin. Of course he brings us all our essentials, but he also brings so much joy and excitement to these little faces. He greets us every night with a beep and smile. Tonight we wanted to show Kevin how much he means to us all. A true silver-lining in these crazy times”.

Uploaded on August 9, the video has managed to gather 712 reactions and 200 comments. The overwhelming gesture has left the netizens in complete awe. One Facebook user wrote, "Fantastic! Kev is the man - not too many humans have the heart that he does!".

