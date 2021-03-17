Last Updated:

Kid's Epic Reaction Over His Parents' Water Bottle Trick Is Adorable: Watch

A video of kid laughing uncontrollably over his parents trick involving a water bottle is going viral on social media. The video has gathered tons of reactions.

From Instagram to Twitter, social media forums are filled with adorable videos of kids. In a similar fashion, a new video has surfaced on Twitter in which a kid is laughing uncontrollably over his parents trick involving a water bottle. The video has gone viral on social media with netizens gushing over kid's cuteness. 

Kid laughs uncontrollably

The video has been shared by a user who goes by the name GoodNewsCorrespondent and the caption alongside the video reads, "MAGIC This sweet boy in Italy believes by holding his parents’ hands he can make the water travel from one person to the other". In the video, the kid and his parents are in the frame. A few moments later his mother puts the water bottle on her forehead followed by his father spitting the water out making the child laugh uncontrollable. Take a look at the post.

Since being shared, the video has got more than 6.1 million views and garnered reactions. One user wrote, "Adorable." Another user commented, "Wish we could keep that magic as adults..feel like it be a better world." "The cutest", commented another individual. "Uninhibited child laughter is the greatest sound in the world", wrote another person. 

Visually Impaired Kid reaction on receiving books

Meanwhile, an Instagram user, who goes by the name ‘Katescookieskc’ shared a video that shows her visually impaired niece receiving the Braille version of the fantasy novel as her Christmas present. Shared earlier this week, the short clip is spreading cheers across online platforms with netizens dubbing it as “sweetest thing on the internet.” The video starts by showing a blind girl opening a cardboard board to find a certain set of books inside. “And they are Books” she says seemingly disappointed. “But what is it?’ her parents assert as they record her reaction. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Katelyn (@katescookieskc)

 

 

 

