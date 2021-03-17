Kid's Epic Reaction Over His Parents' Water Bottle Trick Is Adorable: Watch

From Instagram to Twitter, social media forums are filled with adorable videos of kids. In a similar fashion, a new video has surfaced on Twitter in which a kid is laughing uncontrollably over his parents trick involving a water bottle. The video has gone viral on social media with netizens gushing over kid's cuteness.

Kid laughs uncontrollably

The video has been shared by a user who goes by the name GoodNewsCorrespondent and the caption alongside the video reads, "MAGIC This sweet boy in Italy believes by holding his parents’ hands he can make the water travel from one person to the other". In the video, the kid and his parents are in the frame. A few moments later his mother puts the water bottle on her forehead followed by his father spitting the water out making the child laugh uncontrollable. Take a look at the post.

Since being shared, the video has got more than 6.1 million views and garnered reactions. One user wrote, "Adorable." Another user commented, "Wish we could keep that magic as adults..feel like it be a better world." "The cutest", commented another individual. "Uninhibited child laughter is the greatest sound in the world", wrote another person.

Thanks for the smile. What a fun playful family. — Ed Hirschler (@HirschlerEd) March 14, 2021

It's great to see that magic still exists in the minds of children, the SAD part is it all ends when adults tell them to grow up and pay attention to life!

Could you imagine if nobody ever said that to you ðŸ˜‰ðŸ‘ — Johnnysplace56 (@johnnysplace56) March 14, 2021

You know that it's good stuff when you watch like 40x in a row because you just want to see and hear his laugh 1 more time...



THANK YOU young man & you parents for making my week!!! — Jeff #HereWeGoSteelers (@WhatsYourLogic) March 14, 2021

OK, I've watched this at least 6 times. Love his laugh; he's truly tickled. And I'm still smiling like a loon! — Syl Fowler (@SylFowler) March 14, 2021

The innocent laughter of a child. It’s just magical.âœŒðŸ½ðŸ–¤ — Ä´uαÅ‹Ñ–© (@Juani983) March 15, 2021

I have been replaying this. The dad couldn't continue squirting out the water cause the kid's laugh got to him. — Xerxes (@XerxesEmperor) March 15, 2021

His face & that laugh!

Pure joy! ðŸ˜â˜ºï¸ðŸ˜ — Robin Bates (@msladyrobin) March 14, 2021

Aww... his pure & innocent laughter makes me say.... "I am laughing (and) you are laughing" (in contrast to "I am not crying, you are crying") ðŸ˜ƒðŸ‘ðŸ˜ƒ — ðŸ‡ºðŸ‡² Lata ðŸ’–ðŸ‘¨‍âš•ï¸ðŸ‘©‍ðŸ«ðŸ‘®‍â™‚ï¸ðŸ‘¨‍ðŸŒ¾ (@jeeevatma) March 15, 2021

His laughter is equally magically infectiousâ¤ï¸ — AlgonquinRoundTableCat (@catneedsanap) March 14, 2021

