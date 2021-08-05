Kids Spent Nearly Rs 1 Lakh From Parents' Account For Online Game Via E-banking; Read How

Hundreds of thousands of people play Free Fire, which is one of the most popular Battle Royale games. While the game's constant upgrades and redeem codes drew in millions of gamers, this time Garena Free Fire is making headlines for a very unusual reason.

Children spent 1 lakh from parents' account

A strange story from Uttar Pradesh's Gonda district has surfaced were two children, aged 12 and 14, spent over Rs 1 lakh from their parents' account to play the Garena Free Fire game online. These two kids used their parents' bank accounts to spend about Rs 7,000 and Rs 90,000 on gems and apparel for Free Fire. The event was discovered when the parents went to the bank to withdraw money for school fees and other expenditures related to the curriculum. However, they discovered that money from their bank account had been stolen. The parent initially doubted the possibility of cybercrime or bank account hacking. However, a police investigation discovered that the children had gained access to Google Pay and other online bank login data, which they used to pay for the online game purchase, according to Zee Media.

Similar incidences have been recorded from the district, according to Gonda Police Superindent Santosh Mishra, where youngsters have spent money from their parents' account to make payments for online games. Mr Mishra has also advised both parents to improve parental monitoring of such online games in order to protect youngsters. He also stressed the need of safeguarding bank data so that they cannot be misused by anyone, including one's own children.

Facts about Garena Free Fire

Garena Free Fire, commonly known as Free Fire Battlegrounds or simply Free Fire, is an Android and iOS battle royale game created by 111 Dots Studio and released by Garena. Free Fire is a mobile game that is the ultimate survival shooter multiplayer battle royale game. Every ten minutes in the game, the player is transported to a lonely island where they are pitted against 49 other players who are all trying to survive. With their parachute, players can choose their starting place and try to stay in the safe zone for as long as possible. Since its release in late 2017, Garena Free Fire has risen to become one of the top five games in the developing genre.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.