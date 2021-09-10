Kim Jong Un's New Look At North Korea Parade Goes Viral; Netizens Claim 'that's Not Him'

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un appeared in a cream-coloured business suit slimmed down and grinning at North Korea' Founding Day parade. Kim was noticeably thinner, having dropped a significant amount of weight a few months prior. Because he has maintained his regular public appearances, experts believe the weight loss is an endeavour to better his health rather than an indication of illness.

Kim's new style sparked much discussion on Twitter, and the internet couldn't get enough of it. Martin Williams shared some images of Kim on Twitter with the caption, "It's striking how much healthier Kim Jong Un is looking in these photos from yesterday. However he is doing it and there are theories, he looks a lot better than he did a few months ago."

Netizens surprised to see Kim's new look

The netizens were shocked to see the transformation. One Twitter user wrote, "Friday morning motivation Kim Jong Un’s stunning weight loss has the world talking!" Another comment read, "Kim Jong Un's weight loss had continued in the wake of rumoured break-up with Trump."

During the parade, the performers and tens of thousands of onlookers roared as Kim emerged as the clock struck midnight, according to North Korean official television, which broadcast a recording of the event on Thursday evening. Kim, backed by top officials and beaming, kissed the youngsters who presented him with flowers and waved to the throng before taking a balcony overlooking the beautifully illuminated Kim Il Sung Square, which was named for his grandfather, who founded the country in 1948.

Kim did not give any speech

Kim did not appear to give a speech during the gathering. North Korea was expected to display missiles and other critical weapons to put pressure on the Biden administration during a diplomatic standstill with the US after Kim failed to use his stockpile for an economic gain during the Trump years. However, the parade demonstrates that North Korea is too consumed with domestic issues to attempt to send aggressive messages abroad, according to Hong Min, an analyst at the Institute for National Unification in South Korea.

