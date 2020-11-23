'Kindergarten For Divers': Deepest Diving Pool Opens In Poland, Includes Wreck And Caves

World’s deepest diving pool with artificial underwater caves and Mayan caves has opened near Warsaw, Poland. The Deepspot sinks to an incredible, unprecedented depth of 45.5-metres, which is about a 15-storey building. According to HouseBeautiful, the amount of water needed to fill it is equivalent to 27 Olympic-size swimming pools. The complex even includes a small wreck for scuba and free divers to explore.

The pool, which is crowned the world’s deepest, has unseated the current record-holder Y-40 The Deep Joy pool in Italy, which is 42 metres deep. The Deepspot complex is designed for divers to practice and train in, but it is open to beginners as well. According to the official website, the water is heated slightly above normal, so that people can swim without needing wetsuits.

Unlike regular swimming pools, Deepspot can open despite coronavirus pandemic because it is a training centre that offers courses. A hotel with rooms from which guests will be able to watch divers at a depth of five meters is also planned. The complex also comprises of walkway tunnels through which visitors can walk right across the pool without getting wet.

Deepspot isn’t just a pool as in the following years it will be a full-on destination, built to accommodate underground restaurants, hotel rooms and conference spaces, most with windows that look directly into the pool. As it is indoors, the pool will also be accessible year-round.

‘For all people who dream of diving’

Moreover, as per reports, the complex will also be used by the fire brigade and the army as there are many scenarios for training and the officials can also test different types of equipment. Nearly 5,000 cubic meters of concrete were used over the two years it took to build the pool. It cost around $10.6 million for the entire complex to be ready.

The official website read, “There is no room for compromise in Deepspot. Over 45 meters deep. Perfectly clear warm water. Underwater caves and a wreck at the bottom. The best equipment available to everyone. Perfect place for free and scuba divers”.

It further read, “It was created for all people who dream of equipment diving - Scuba Diving or freediving, but have never tried it, as well as beginners and professionals who care about the comfort of warm, clean water and safe conditions for training”.

(Images: Deepspot/Website)

