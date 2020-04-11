The Debate
‘King & Queen’: Adorable Video Of Lions Lazing Around Wins Internet

What’s Viral

IFS officer Susanta Nanda shared a video a lion and a lioness ‘dreaming together' in which one can see the two yawning as if they just got up from a deep sleep.

Written By Bhavya Sukheja | Mumbai | Updated On:
King

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide lockdown until April 14 in a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus, several Indian Forest Service (IFS) officers have taken over Twitter to share videos and pictures of animals. On April 11, IFS officer Susanta Nanda shared a video of a lion and a lioness lazing around. In the video, one can see the two yawning as if they just got up from a deep sleep or about to go to sleep. 

READ: Amid COVID-19 Lockdown, Netizens Take Part In #QuarantineTravelChallenge

'Just wow'

Although shared just a few hours ago, the video has already been viewed more than 2,000 times. With hundreds of likes and several comments, netizens were amazed to see the clip. One user even wrote, “Just wow”. 

READ: Bangalore Police Gives 'viral' Twist To COVID-19 Fight And Netizens Love It

READ: 'I Have 6 Eggs, I Broke,cooked And Ate 2' Solution For The Popular WhatsApp Egg Puzzle

The IFS officer has been sharing a lot of videos and pictures since the coronavirus lockdown began in India. He shared videos of elephants, civet, bison, deer reclaiming the streets of cities and towns amid the nationwide curfew that has been imposed since March 25. Just another day, the Indian Forest Service officer shared a video of the colourful chestnut eared aracari, and also a video of an owner feeding three chicks. 

READ: Maharashtra Police Gave A 'viral' Twist To Coronavirus And Won Over The Internet THIS Way

 

 

First Published:
COMMENT
