‘King & Queen’: Adorable Video Of Lions Lazing Around Wins Internet

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide lockdown until April 14 in a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus, several Indian Forest Service (IFS) officers have taken over Twitter to share videos and pictures of animals. On April 11, IFS officer Susanta Nanda shared a video of a lion and a lioness lazing around. In the video, one can see the two yawning as if they just got up from a deep sleep or about to go to sleep.

‘A dream you dream alone is a dream.

A dream you dream together is a reality’....



King & queen dreaming together💚 pic.twitter.com/3KWu9xeRPH — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) April 11, 2020

READ: Amid COVID-19 Lockdown, Netizens Take Part In #QuarantineTravelChallenge

'Just wow'

Although shared just a few hours ago, the video has already been viewed more than 2,000 times. With hundreds of likes and several comments, netizens were amazed to see the clip. One user even wrote, “Just wow”.

There is no substitute to this remedy. I’m jealous of you sir 😂😂 — balesh daga (@balesh_d) April 11, 2020

Hopefully the king is very young it seems from the appearance — Abhrankash🇮🇳 (@abhrankashdas) April 11, 2020

READ: Bangalore Police Gives 'viral' Twist To COVID-19 Fight And Netizens Love It

Very True Said Sir .... — DR DHANANJAY SHIVAJI MORE (@DHANANJAYSHIV19) April 11, 2020

They are lazing together- they look content and in no mood to chase any dreams — nilanjana (@butjustellme) April 11, 2020

READ: 'I Have 6 Eggs, I Broke,cooked And Ate 2' Solution For The Popular WhatsApp Egg Puzzle

The IFS officer has been sharing a lot of videos and pictures since the coronavirus lockdown began in India. He shared videos of elephants, civet, bison, deer reclaiming the streets of cities and towns amid the nationwide curfew that has been imposed since March 25. Just another day, the Indian Forest Service officer shared a video of the colourful chestnut eared aracari, and also a video of an owner feeding three chicks.

Who can be a better artist than the nature👍🏻



The colourful chestnut eared aracari,to brighten ur day. Relative of Toucans.

Beaks of both toucans & hornbills developed through convergent evolution-both adapting to their different environments in de same way with similar traits. pic.twitter.com/0w6hZwtrrh — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) April 5, 2020

Yes it’s very very sweet 😊

Sweet synchronised approval ..... pic.twitter.com/4QRQ9DkE3f — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) April 5, 2020

READ: Maharashtra Police Gave A 'viral' Twist To Coronavirus And Won Over The Internet THIS Way

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.