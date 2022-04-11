Kitten's Adorable Reaction Upon Discovering Sunlight Melts Netizens' Hearts; Watch

The internet is often swamped with videos of cats and dogs in which people get to witness their goofiness, presence of mind as well as interest in food. One such video of an adorable kitten giving an enticing reaction to the sunlight for the first time has taken the internet by storm. The short video which was uploaded on Instagram shows that the little creature was experiencing the sunlight for the first time.

At the beginning of the video, it can be seen that the adorable kitten walked into the frame. The place where the kitten decided to sit was illuminated by a ray of sunlight falling onto it. However, this happened to be the first time that this little creature soon realized that there can be something such as sunlight but, unfortunately it cannot be touched. Despite this fact, it did not leave the kitten any less excited in its efforts to try to touch it with its paw.

Netizens' reactions to the video

The video footage was uploaded on the Instagram page of 'fostersxyz' which displays various videos and photos of animals. The video was uploaded with two emoticons in the caption. The cat's video which was uploaded four days ago has garnered more than 184K likes. Many cat lovers have responded on the platform and wrote, “What a precious moment! What could be cuter?! ”, while another Instagram user has written, “ooo Sooo Adorable!!! Why can't we all live like this Pure innocence in Life?!? Everyone would be so happy & Grateful for Everything & Every Day that we wake up & see the sunlight again...”. Further, several people tagged their friends and teased them saying their behavior matched with the little cat.

Image: Unsplash