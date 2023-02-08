Kittens Recreate Jenna Ortega's Iconic Wednesday Dance In Viral Video | Watch

Three kittens recently recreated the iconic Jenna Ortega dance from the show Wednesday. The kittens danced alongside the same tunes as Jenna Ortega’s character did. The video has taken social media by storm.

In the video, The Goo Goo Muck by The Cramps plays, which is the song that Jenna Ortega dances to as the titular character. Owning to the popularity that the character of Wednesday already had, Jenny Ortega's rendition of the character coupled with her sensational antiques made the moment from the Addams Family spin-off skyrocket to popularity.

While the dance has been performed by many, it has never been performed by kittens before.

As the video continues to make rounds on social media, people have been commenting and sharing it relentlessly. The video was initially posted on the Instagram page Loretta British Cat, which is entirely dedicated to cats and cat-based content. The page has approximately 5,13,000 followers.

The caption of the video read, “Wednesday kitty dance, please, sound on.”

In the clip, the kittens are sitting on the bed in a row. The three kittens then start dancing to the song. They are in actuality responding to stimulus given by another person who is quickly grabbing their attention.

Watch the video down below:

This proves to be an incredible idea as the kittens are nearly perfect in their synchronisation and nail the dance.

Internet reacts to the adorable kittens

One user reacted in the comments, saying “These are the only dances to this song I will watch from now on”. Another user deemed that it is the “BEST THING ON THE INTERNET.” “Cuteness overload! Bravo babies! 👏🏻” said another in reaction to the adorable dance put on by the kittens.