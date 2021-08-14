Social media has been flooded with pictures and videos of cats and adding to them is a new clip that has surfaced on the internet. The video shared on Reddit shows an adorable tiny "nightclub" of cats. The video has caught the attention of netizens who shared their views in the comments section.

The video posted on Reddit shows a nightclub that has been made for cats. The clip begins with someone opening the door of the club. As the video progresses, two cats can be seen enjoying some food and music. The "nightclub" of cats also has a disco light. The video has been shared alongside the caption, "Finally, a Nightclub I want to be admitted to!!!". Watch the video here:

Since being shared on Reddit, the post has garnered several reactions. Netizens, stunned to see the video of cat night club took to the comments section to share their views. One user commented, "This two cats was partying all night long..". Another user commented, "This is the best thing I’ve ever seen!"Another netizen wrote, "I bet they love those constant, moving light shadows." Check out some user reactions.

Meanwhile, a video posted on Instagram showed a cat cooking puddings and making various drinks. The cat used various ingredients like cream, sugar, matcha, milk, ice, mango, cotton candy to make these drinks. The clip starts with the feline using cactus to make a drink. The video was shared by an account named thatlittlepuff on Instagram alongside the caption, "Yummy Yummy Meow~ Would you like a cup or drink?". The video showcases feline chopping cactus, dragon fruit, matcha, sugar and mango to make different drinks. The cat cuts the fruits, adds milk, honey and ice, then tops the drink with cream, matcha, oreo, chocolate etc. After making each drink, the feline poses with its creation and says "Meow". Watch the video here:

IMAGE: 5_Frog_Margin/Reddit

