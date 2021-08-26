Kitty's Long Leap To Eat Treat Off Owner's Hand Amazes Netizens | Watch Viral Video

From a heap of viral cat videos on the internet today, a cute black and white kitty has conquered the hearts of netizens. The kitty in the video astonishes viewers with its long jump skills. This 11-second slo-mo clip is sure to make one go "wow!"

The video begins with a woman standing near the kitchen top as the kitty waits patiently on the dining table behind her. As the video rolls, the woman holds a chocolate cube in her hand and calls for the kitty. The little pussy cat literally takes a long leap from the table to the woman's shoulder and enjoys the snack. Most amazingly, the pussycat lands perfectly and grabs the chocolate treat. Won't give away too much, take a look at the viral video:



The video was uploaded on Twitter handle Mack & Becky Comedy with the caption "Here kitty kitty." The cute pussy cat video went viral on the internet within hours of being posted. The video from Portland, Oregon garnered over 91 thousand views along with 5.6 thousand likes on the microblogging site.

Kitty could participate in Olympics events, say netizens

The video amassed a myriad of reactions ranging from astonishment to praises. Reacting to the video, viewers commented that the kitty was good enough to win a medal at the Kitty Olympics, others echoed his comment. Some even gushed over the perfect training given to the cat. "That's a beautiful jump with a perfect landing. Didn't know u can train cats to do that," a user wrote.

'This cat wants beer'

Meanwhile, a viewer in the comment section shared a video of another such kitty who took a huge leap from the top of the fridge. Apparently, it aimed at the beer bottle its owner was preparing to open. Steve Kirchoff shared the 10-second video with the caption " This cat wanted a beer." The video begins with the man and woman in the house walking across the kitchen, while the cat waits on the fridge top. It then takes a sudden leap and lands on the man's shoulder. However, it climbs down as he bends forward. The incident also surprises other pets in the room. The clip amassed over 600 views since it was shared on August 26.

